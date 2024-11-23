Texas Legends vs. Memphis Hustle - Game Highlights
November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Windy City Comes Up Short Against Wisconsin - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle in Road Matchup - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Fall to Skyforce - Indiana Mad Ants
- Herd Secures First Win of the Season - Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Cruise to 111-88 Win Over Grand Rapids Gold - Iowa Wolves
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Max Heidegger and Two Draft Picks from Capital City Go-Go - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Osceola - Memphis Hustle
- Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade - Capital City Go-Go
- Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Capital City Go-Go - Memphis Hustle
- Rip City Remix Fall to the Valley Suns in Home Opener, 136-125 - Rip City Remix
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle in Road Matchup
- Legends' Two-Way Trio Shines Despite Tough Loss to OKC Blue
- Lucas Shines with Double-Double in Legends' Hard-Fought Home Opener against Hustle
- Walker's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Austin Spurs
- Legends Forward Phil Wheeler to Represent Puerto Rico at FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Event