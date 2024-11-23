Iowa Wolves Cruise to 111-88 Win Over Grand Rapids Gold

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves coasted to a 111-88 win over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front 3,708 fans. Iowa (7-1) improved its league-best record with the wire-to-wire win as all 11 available players played and scored. Trevor Keels and Leonard Miller each finished with 22 points. In his second career start, El Ellis posted eight points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jahmir Young paced Grand Rapids (3-3) in the scoring for the second consecutive game with 20 points off the bench. A night after a hard-fought back-and-forth game between the teams that wasn't decided until late, both teams each went deep into their respective benches playing 10 players before halftime. Iowa used a balanced scoring attack with six players having six or more points as it led 59-40 at halftime. After halftime it continued to be all Iowa, which led by as many as 39 points. The Wolves as a team shot 51.8 percent (44-of-85) from the field, controlled the boards with a 53-30 advantage and dominated the paint in points scored, 68-42. Iowa will enjoy a short break from game action before visiting the Wisconsin Herd for a back-to-back next Friday (Nov. 29) and Saturday (Nov. 30). About The Iowa Wolves The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is one of 30 NBA G League teams affiliated with an NBA franchise. The Wolves play their home games in one of the best environments in the NBA G League at Wells Fargo Arena in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa. For more information visit www.iawolves.com.

