Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle in Road Matchup

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Southhaven, MS - The Texas Legends (0-5) faced off against the Memphis Hustle (3-4) at the Landers Center on Saturday night, falling 119-91.

Brandon Williams paced the Legends with a team-high 21 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds. Sharp made his presence known in the paint, grabbing a game-high nine offensive rebounds and adding six points. Kessler Edwards contributed 15 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

The second quarter proved to be the turning point, as the Hustle outscored the Legends 36-26. Memphis surged behind key contributions from Armando Bacot, who recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Miles Norris, who added 19 points and grabbing 9 boards.

Jazian Gortman and Teafale Lenard, Jr. chipped in for the Legends with 16 and 9 points, while Jarod Lucas added 6 points off the bench.

The Legends will look to bounce back as they return home to face the Osceola Magic on Monday, November 25, at Comerica Center, kicking off the first game of a back-to-back against the Magic.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

