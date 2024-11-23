Mad Ants Fall to Skyforce

Jahlil Okafor and Cameron McGriff combined for 45 points on Saturday night, but the Indiana Mad Ants (2-5) fell on the road to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (5-2) for the second straight night, 125-98.

Okafor had a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds in the loss. McGriff added 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and six assists.

Former Indiana Wesleyan star Kyle Mangas scored 16 points for Indiana, while Purdue alum Dakota Mathias tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

After playing five of their first seven games on the road, the Mad Ants will play their next five contests at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They return to action on Tuesday, when they will host the Grand Rapids Gold at 6:00 PM ET.

