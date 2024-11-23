Mad Ants Fall to Skyforce
November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants News Release
Jahlil Okafor and Cameron McGriff combined for 45 points on Saturday night, but the Indiana Mad Ants (2-5) fell on the road to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (5-2) for the second straight night, 125-98.
Okafor had a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 10 rebounds in the loss. McGriff added 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and six assists.
Former Indiana Wesleyan star Kyle Mangas scored 16 points for Indiana, while Purdue alum Dakota Mathias tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
After playing five of their first seven games on the road, the Mad Ants will play their next five contests at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They return to action on Tuesday, when they will host the Grand Rapids Gold at 6:00 PM ET.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Windy City Comes Up Short Against Wisconsin - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle in Road Matchup - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Fall to Skyforce - Indiana Mad Ants
- Herd Secures First Win of the Season - Wisconsin Herd
- Iowa Wolves Cruise to 111-88 Win Over Grand Rapids Gold - Iowa Wolves
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Max Heidegger and Two Draft Picks from Capital City Go-Go - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Osceola - Memphis Hustle
- Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade - Capital City Go-Go
- Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Capital City Go-Go - Memphis Hustle
- Rip City Remix Fall to the Valley Suns in Home Opener, 136-125 - Rip City Remix
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.