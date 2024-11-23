Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Osceola

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (2-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 10298 by the Osceola Magic to split the two-game set at Landers Center.

Colin Castleton led the Hustle with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Malachi Smith added 17 points off the bench. Race Thompson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Lucas Williamson contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Xavier Johnson dished out 12 assists.

Mac McClung paced the Magic with 19 points. Trevelin Queen added 16 points. Robert Baker totaled 13 points and seven rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 23 points in the second half, Memphis went on a 33-11 run to cut the deficit to 97-96 with 39.1 seconds remaining. Queen responded with a 3-pointer with 19.3 seconds left. Memphis missed two 3-point attempts on the following possession as Osceola held on to win.

Memphis outrebounded the Magic 55-52 and outscored Osceola 50-32 in the paint. The Hustle tallied 32 points off 24 Magic turnovers. Osceola outscored Memphis by 11 from the free throw line.

The Hustle home stand continues with a matchup tomorrow, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. against the Texas Legends for Hustle & Hounds night.

