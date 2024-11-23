Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Max Heidegger and Two Draft Picks from Capital City Go-Go

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to guard Max Heidegger, a 2026 first round pick and a 2026 second round pick from the Capital City Go-Go for forward Jalen McDaniels.

Heidegger (6-3, 180) appeared in 10 games (four starts) last season with the Windy City Bulls and averaged 12.9 points and 3.6 assists in 24.7 minutes while shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old California native has competed overseas the last five seasons in Israel, Germany, Turkey, Spain and Italy including competition in the EuroLeague and EuroCup.

McDaniels (6-9, 205) has appeared in 248 games (45 starts) across five NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors and averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. McDaniels was claimed off waivers by the Hustle on Nov. 22.

