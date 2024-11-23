Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

WASHINGTON, DC - The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, have acquired the returning player rights to Jalen McDaniels via trade with the Memphis Hustle after he was claimed off waivers. In exchange, the Go-Go have agreed to trade their first and second round picks in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the returning rights to Max Heidegger.

McDaniels (6-9, 190) has appeared in 248 regular season NBA games for the Toronto Raptors (2023-24), Philadelphia 76ers (2023), and Charlotte Hornets (2019-23), recording career averages of 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes per game. McDaniels also appeared in two preseason games with the Sacramento Kings prior to the 2024-25 season.

The 26-year-old has played in 33 NBA G League games on assignment with the Greensboro Swarm from 2019-21, recording averages of 16.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

A native of Seattle, Washington, McDaniels spent two seasons at San Diego State (2017-19) before being drafted in the second round with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

