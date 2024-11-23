Windy City Comes Up Short Against Wisconsin

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, came up short against the Wisconsin Herd 77-86 Saturday night. Windy City center David Muoka put up strong defensive numbers, tallying a season-high, and joint career-high, six blocks. Muoka also corralled 13 rebounds for the second consecutive game.

Windy City guard Javon Freeman-Liberty recorded a team-best 19 points, while also grabbing a season-high 13 boards. Forward Ben Coupet Jr. also ended with 17 points and three three-pointers. Center Jalen Thomas rounded out the Windy City players in double figures, scoring 10 points.

Wisconsin led by five at the end of the first quarter, with Milwaukee Bucks assignment forward Tyler Smith dropping 10 points. Windy City hit back in the second to take a two-point lead into the break. Coupet Jr. led all scorers with 15 points in the first half. Wisconsin re-took the lead in a slow scoring third quarter, with both teams combining to shoot just 19.5% from the field. Windy City cut the deficit to three points midway through the fourth quarter but ultimately failed to gain control.

Wisconsin guard James Akinjo topped all players with 25 points on route to a triple-double (11 assists, 10 rebounds). Herd guard Stephen Thomspon added 16 points and eight boards. Wisconsin knocked down 10 threes compared to Windy City's six.

Windy City falls to 2-6 with the loss, while Wisconsin claims its first victory of the season and improves to 1-5.

Windy City takes a week off before heading on the road to face the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday, November 30, at 5pm CT. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2024

