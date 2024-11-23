Skyforce Stomps Mad Ants 125-98 in Fifth-Straight Victory

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Indiana Mad Ants 125-98 on Friday evening in the team's fifth-straight win from the Sanford Pentagon on Native American Heritage Night.

Miami HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson secured a career-high 34 points on 13-17 FGA (4-5 3PA), eight rebounds, three assists and a career-high plus-33 plus-minus. Fellow two-way player Josh Christopher (21 points on 8-15 FGA, 3-7 3PA, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, two blocks and plus-24 plus-minus) secured his fourth-straight game of 20-plus points and second consecutive double-double.

Indiana (2-5) was led by Jahlil Okafor again tonight with 24 points on 9-13 FGA and 10 rebounds. Cameron McGriff added 21 points and six assists.

Christopher posted 12 points on 5-8 FGA (2-4 3PA), three rebounds and three assists in the first frame, which helped the Skyforce take a 34-22 lead after the first 12 minutes and move to 5-0 when leading after the opening quarter.

Johnson and Isaiah Stevens combined for 16 of Sioux Falls' 24 second frame points, as they took a 58-45 lead to intermission.

The Force scored the most points in a quarter so far this season in the third, with 40 points on 66.7 percent shooting (12-18 FGA) and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc (6-9 3PA).

Johnson scored a season-high for points in a quarter (12 points on 4-4 FGA) in the final period to secure the victory.

Stevens (13 points on 7-13 FGA and 10 assists) posted his fifth-straight game of 13-plus points and nine-plus assists. Caleb Daniels led off the bench for a second consecutive game with 16 points on 7-8 FGA and three rebounds.

Sioux Falls starts a three-game road trip on next Friday and Sunday against the Motor City Cruise in Detroit, MI. The Mad Ants host Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

