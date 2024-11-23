Herd Secures First Win of the Season

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Windy City Bulls 86-77.

James Akinjo powered the Herd to victory with a triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Stephen Thompson Jr. posted 16 points while Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Tyler Smith added 14 points. Overall, the Herd shot 90.9 percent from the free throw line.

The Windy City Bulls' top scorer was Javon Freeman-Liberty with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Coupet Jr. followed with 17 points.

Windy City came out firing, hitting the first three baskets to grab an 8-0 lead early in the game. Tyler Smith connected on a shot beyond the arc while Jamal Bieniemy followed with a dunk to put the Herd on the board. The Bulls snuck two points in before Wisconsin got hot with nine unanswered points powered by Tyler Smith with five. The hot streak continued as the Herd pushed ahead by six points. The Bulls were quick to rebound with a 7-2 run to make it a one-point game at the two-minute mark. A jump shot pushed Windy City over the top, but Stephen Thompson Jr. responded with a deep three. Ade Murkey followed with his first three of the season to give the Herd a 26-21 point advantage at the end of the first.

Ade Murkey knocked down a two-for-one free throw while Yor Anei and James Akinjo combined for five points to give the Herd a double-digit head start at the beginning of the second quarter. The Bulls didn't go quietly bouncing back with 10 straight points to make it a two-point game. James Akinjo converted a four-point play to stop the Bulls' run. Windy City came charging back again, taking the lead 40-39 with two minutes remaining. The two teams traded the lead twice before Windy City secured a last-second shot to go up 47-45 at the break. James Akinjo guided the Herd with 13 points and seven assists in the first half.

Jamal Bieniemy connected on the game-tying shot to open the third quarter. Windy City answered with two uncontested baskets to surpass the Herd. James Akinjo secured a layup before both teams locked in defensively leading to a scoreless two minutes. Wisconsin stepped up their offense, scoring two baskets to go up 53-51. Coming out of a timeout at the three-minute mark, the Herd scored five consecutive points to build their lead. Wisconsin held the Bulls scoreless for the last four minutes while increasing their lead to 63-54 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulls scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to come within four. Yor Anei took control of the game with five straight points while Jamal Bieniemy added a jump shot. Windy City responded with back-to-back three-pointers before Yor Anei added another basket alongside an assist to Ade Murkey to put the Herd up by seven. Windy City stayed in the game with two consecutive baskets. Tyler Smith and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for six points to put the Herd above 80-73 with three minutes left in the game. Stephen Thomspon Jr. secured a crucial three-pointer to give the Herd a double-digit lead. The Bulls converted five of seven free throws, but James Akinjo aced a shot from beyond the arc. The Herd sealed the victory with tough defense denying Windy City's last-minute three-point attempts. Wisconsin beat the Bulls 86-77.

The Herd will head home for a back-to-back series against the Iowa Wolves with the first game on Friday, Nov. 29 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

