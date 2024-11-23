Rip City Remix Fall to the Valley Suns in Home Opener, 136-125

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix fell to the Valley Suns in the first ever meeting of the franchises 136-125 in front of the home crowd at Chiles Center. The Remix fought back from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter to take a brief lead with eight minutes remaining, after going on a 19-4 run. Rip City scored 41 points in the final frame, but were unable to climb back after finding themselves down by 10 with five minutes left in the game.

Two-Way player Bryce McGowens was two-points shy of tying the Rip City single-game scoring record as he led the Remix with a career-high 39 points, along with two rebounds and an assist. Henri Drell (16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists) and James Bouknight (17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks) each contributed a double-double in the loss. Alex Reese came off the bench to provide 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against the Suns. Cameron Tyson also scored in double figures with 12 points.

For the Valley Suns, Jaden Shackelford roared with 43 points (11-18 FG, 7-12 3PT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Diakite earned a double-double while scoring 26 points and earning 12 boards and four blocked shots. Forward Moses Wood followed with 19 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix return to Chiles Center to face the Valley Suns again on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. PT as the second game of the Opening Weekend Celebration. Fans can stream for free on the Roku Sports Channel.

