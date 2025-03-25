Texas Legends vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights
March 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2025
- Santa Cruz Warriors See Six-Game Win Streak End in 122-118 Loss to South Bay Lakers - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Bronny James Scores Career-High 39 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back to Iowa - Texas Legends
- Skyforce Takes 124-113 Victory Over Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Cruise Stun Magic to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive - Motor City Cruise
- Osceola Magic Drop Late Thriller to Motor City Cruise - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.