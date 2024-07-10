Terrific Tong Not Enough for Cyclones in Wilmington

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - RHP Jonah Tong continued his dominance for Brooklyn, striking out seven and allowing just one run on three hits over 6.0 innings. However, the Cyclones were eclipsed by the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 6-2, on Wednesday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

Wilmington (7-9, 38-44) snatched their only run against the starter in the bottom of the third. After a one-out double by C Maxwell Romero Jr. and a single from DH T.J. White, LF Phillip Glasser chased in a run with a fielder's choice to provide the Blue Rocks a 1-0 edge.

Wilmington's offense kicked into gear after Tong (3-2) departed to start the seventh, loading the bases with one out on a trio of free passes. Following another pitching change, White stung a two-run single up the middle to triple the Blue Rocks lead to 3-0.

After a two-out hit-by-pitch re-loaded the bases, SS Viandel Peña slashed a run-scoring single to extend the advantage to four. CF Jeremy De La Rosa immediately followed with a rocket down the left-field line for a double. Two men scored, while Peña was thrown out trying to score from first, closing the frame with the Blue Rocks in front, 6-0

Brooklyn (5-12, 38-45) would scratch across a run in the eighth and ninth innings but could not complete the comeback.

2B Junior Tilien rifled a leadoff double in the eighth, moved to third on a ground out, and scored on a wild pitch. An inning later, DH Kellum Clark pounded a double to left-center field and raced around to touch home on a subsequent triple by LF Omar De Los Santos.

Blue Rocks RHP Bryan Cáceres (3-6) surrendered six hits but did not allow a run over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out four, for his third win of the season.

Despite a seven-strikeout, no-walk performance, Tong (3-2) was saddled with his second defeat of the year. In his last four starts, the Markham, Ont. native has an 0.82 ERA (2 ER in 22.0 IP) with eight hits and six walks allowed, striking out 32.

Brooklyn goes for their first win of the series on Thursday evening. RHP Kade Morris (2-2, 3.86) - the New York Mets' No. 23 prospect per Baseball America - is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are projected to counter with RHP José Atencio (1-6, 3.88). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.