Hot Rods Game Notes

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Break Out the Brooms... The Hot Rods completed a six-game series sweep of the Rome Emperors with a 12-2 win on Saturday. For the second time in the series, Bowling Green went deep five times. Brayden Taylor, Colton Ledbetter, Ryan Cermak, Tatem Levins, and Brock Jones all collected round-trippers. For the Hot Rods, it was their first sweep of the year and the first since they swept the Hickory Crawdads during a series between May 9 and May 14 in 2023.

Creating Colton... Since the start of June, Colton Ledbetter has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. In the month of June, he was 27-for-91 (.297) with four doubles, one triple, and five homers with 16 RBI. The start to July has been no less impressive, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two home runs and five RBI. Collectively, over the last 10 games, Ledbetter leads the team with a .459 average, adding three doubles, one triple, and two long balls while driving in seven runs.

Brilliant Bullpen... The Bowling Green bullpen was perfect in the last series against the Emperors. The Hot Rods tossed 22.0 scoreless innings in relief, striking out 31 batters compared to just six walks. Overall, the Hot Rods bullpen hasn't allowed a run since the eighth inning on June 29 against the Asheville Tourists, amounting for 23.0 consecutive scoreless relief innings.

Double Davitt... RHP Duncan Davitt is set two start twice during the series with the Hickory Crawdads. He finished is best month of the season in June with a 1-2 record and a 2.77 ERA. He has been the most consistent starting pitcher, not allowing four or more runs in a start since May 2. He went 4.2 innings, allowing one run to the Emperors in Rome, Georgia last Tuesday.

