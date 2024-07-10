Wilmington Home Unbeaten Streak Against Brooklyn Remains Intact with 6-2 Win

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

In the second game of their six-game series the Wilmington Blue Rocks were looking to win two in a row while the Brooklyn Cyclones were trying to end their two-game losing streak. Wilmington came out with the win in pitching, with the final score being 6-2.

The Blue Rocks were the first team to put a run on the board. Maxwell Romero Jr. started the inning with a line drive double into right field. T.J. White followed the double up with a single into right field to put runners on the corners. That single extended White's hitting streak to eleven games. Phillip Glasser grounded into a fielder choice with one out to score Romero from third, to make it a 1-0 lead.

There would be no offense again until the bottom of the seventh inning. Three walks in a row would lead to a White single to score two more runs for the home team. Later on in the inning, Viandel Pena would single with the bases loaded to score another run. Then Jeremy De La Rosa hit a fly ball into the left field corner to cap off a five-run to bring the lead to 6-0.

The Cyclones responded in the top of the eighth with a run of their own. Junior Tillien narrowly missed a home run when he hit a ball off the wall for a double into left field. After Mateo Gil advanced Tillien to third, he would go on score after a wild pitch to bring the deficit down to five.

The Cyclones would attempt to comeback in the top of the ninth scoring one run but that is all they would get, ending the game with a score of 6-2.

Bryan Caceres started for Wilmington and had one of his best performances of the season allowing no runs, six hits, four strikeouts, and two walks. Three of four strikeouts that Caceres recorded were with runners on base.

Marlon Perez, Marlon Gomez, and Richard Guasch all combined for four innings, four strikeouts, four hits, and two earned runs.

The two teams will play again tomorrow for the third game of this six-game set on Thursday, July 11, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

