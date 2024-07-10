Renegades Fall into Hole, Can't Escape in Matinee Loss

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost a tough contest 10-4 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore jumped in front in the bottom of the first against Kyle Carr. Emaarion Boyd walked and went first-to-third on an Erick Brito single. Keaton Anthony followed with a sacrifice fly to right to bring in Boyd and give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

The BlueClaws broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, with a two-run double by Boyd and a two-run single by Anthony serving as the big blows to open up a 7-0 lead. Carr (0-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits across 3.0-plus innings, walking three and striking out two.

Jersey Shore added another run against Cole Ayers in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch to open up an 8-0 lead.

The Renegades got on the board in the top of the seventh when Christopher Familia launched a three-run home run to left-center off Trey Dillard to cut the deficit to 8-3. Familia's home run was his second of the season, and was and impressive display of power - he became the first left-handed batter since 2021 to homer into the Chick-Fil-A Fan Zone located 20 feet above the field in deep left-center at ShoreTown Ballpark.

However, the Claws responded with runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth off Joel Valdez to open the lead back up to 10-3.

In the top of the ninth the Renegades scored a run on a BlueClaws error, but could do no more against Jack Dallas, who went the final two innings for Jersey Shore.

Four BlueClaws pitchers limited the Renegades to four hits in the game, with just one coming in the first six innings.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Jersey Shore on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Blane Abeyta (1-1, 1.64) toes the rubber for the Renegades, while RHP Casey Steward (1-0, 1.80) climbs the hill for the BlueClaws.

