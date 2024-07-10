Rome Suffers Ninth Straight Loss on Workinger's Big Night

ROME, GA - Greenville's three-run top of the ninth inning was a fatal blow to Rome's offense who leaned on Kilpatrick and Workinger's production in the 6-5 loss.

A leadoff double from Greenville's Mikey Romero off Jhancarlos Lara would come around to score on another two-bagger from Ronald Rosario three batters later. Lara limited the Drive to just one run in the first and found himself at odds with the top of Greenville's order again in the third after another leadoff single from Romero. A fielder's choice from Miguel Bleis, the two-hole, put him on first base and he would steal second and reach third on a second fielder's choice before scoring on a double steal to make it 2-0 Drive.

Lara struck out seven over his 5.0 innings of work, allowing just two earned runs and scattering four hits. Isaac Gallegos, a July 9th call-up from Augusta, made his High-A debut Wednesday night, striking out the side in the sixth and getting one out in the seventh.

Ethan Workinger's tenth homerun of the summer came in two-run fashion in the fourth, putting the Emps' on the board and tying the ballgame at two. In the sixth, Kilpatrick's 16th double of the season led off the inning and Workinger's sacrifice fly brought him home to give Rome its first lead of the night. Greenville's unearned run in the seventh tied the ballgame again before Rome snatched it right back in the home half of the eighth on yet another Workinger RBI base hit to score Kilpatrick.

In the ninth, Sam Strickland was held responsible for two baserunners and took the loss after a pair of doubles off Shay Schanaman who was handed the blown save. Rome would load the bases up in the bottom of the ninth but only plate one in the 6-5 loss.

Thursday's double header gets underway at 5:00pm EDT.

