Emperors Utilize Six-Run Fifth Inning, Even Series with Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Every batsman in Angel Flores' lineup registered a hit Wednesday night in Rome's 7-3 victory over the Hot Rods to even the series at one game apiece.

After a scoreless first inning which saw Rome's starter Herick Hernandez strikeout a pair of Hot Rods, Justin Janas and Joe Olsavsky sent a pair of groundballs trough the left side of the infield, each for a base hit. Catcher Harry Owen then took a fastball to the shoulder to load the bases for Stephen Paolini whose groundball deep into the hole at second base brought home Janas, giving the Emperors the early lead.

Bowling Green reciprocated in the home half of the second, notching a run of their own on Hunter Haas' first of two solo shots off Herandez. His longball in the fourth gave Bowling Green its first and only lead of the night, 2-1 entering the fifth.

Paolini, who recorded two at-bats in the fifth inning, led off with a single to center field. Leadoff Lizandro Espinoza then deployed some old school tactics, squaring around and laying down a bunt to third base for a single. Titus Dumitru's third double of the season to left field brought them both around to score, resecuring the lead, 3-2. A walk to Ambioris Tavarez ended Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy's night. Both runs that scored thanks to Harry Owen's infield single to second base a handful of batters later further bruised Murphy's line for the night. One more Stephen Paolini single bookended a six-hit, six-run top of the fifth inning for the Emperors.

Horacio Ramirez asked Rome's bullpen to cover the final 5.2 innings of Wednesday night's game, and they did so effectively. Sam Strickland worked 1.2 innings, eclipsing the fifth and earning his second winning decision of the year. Cory Wall then worked two full. Austin Smith and Giomar Diaz then split the eighth and the ninth.

Justin Janas, Harry Owen, and Stephen Paolini, the 6-8-9 batters in the Rome order, went a combined 6-for-12 with three runs scored and four driven in Wednesday.

Game three of the series in Bowling Green is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30PM ET. The rotations turns back over to JR Ritchie.

