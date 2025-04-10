Wilmington Captures First Win of the Season in Walk-Off Fashion

WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington Blue Rocks got their win of the season with a 4-3 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium.

The game featured the home debut of Nationals No. 5 prospect Alex Clemmey. The left-hander impressed in his first inning, striking out the side while allowing just one baserunner via hit-by-pitch. Spartanburgers starter Keith Jones II answered with three strikeouts of his own in the bottom half, setting the tone for a pitching duel.

Clemmey continued his dominance in the second inning with another three strikeouts. Though his streak ended in the third, he remained in control throughout his outing. He finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts over five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks.

"It was a night-and-day difference between this start and his last start," manager Jake Lowery said. "He filled up the zone and had a really great pace of play. He worked out of tough counts and executed his pitches well."

The Blue Rocks broke through in the bottom of the third when Brandon Pimentel notched the team's first hit of the season. Marcus Brown was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs, but the Rocks couldn't capitalize. Murphy Stehly grounded into a double play, and Brenner Cox struck out to end the inning.

Wilmington finally broke the deadlock in the fifth. Caleb Lomavita reached on an infield single, and Pimentel followed with a walk. Stehly then delivered the go-ahead run with a bloop single over shortstop, scoring Lomavita. The inning ended with two men left in scoring position after a groundout by Cox.

It would take until the top of the ninth for Hub City to get on the board. Anthony Gutierrez led off with a double and advanced to third on an infield single by Arturo Disla. With no outs, Jones hit into a double play that allowed the game-tying run to score.

The Blue Rocks had a chance in the bottom of the 10th, with Cox and Johnathan Thomas drawing back-to-back walks to load the bases with one out. Seaver King grounded into a fielder's choice, tying the game at 2-2.

In the top of the 11th, the Spartanburgers struck first when Wilmington pitcher Yeuris Jimenez threw back-to-back wild pitches, allowing the automatic runner to score from second.

Gutierrez then attempted a bunt to start the inning. Stehly fielded it but threw low to first. The first baseman couldn't make the pick, but Brown was backing up and managed to throw out the lead runner at the plate. Hub City pushed across another run when King committed a fielding error, allowing Gutierrez to score and give the Spartanburgers a 3-2 lead.

Elijah Green led off the bottom of the 11th with a single, moving automatic runner Brandon Boissiere to third. Lomavita followed with an RBI single to score Boissiere. Pimentel then walked off the game with a double into left field, scoring Green.

"It felt great," Pimentel said. "It was a tough night, but I was just staying in there and competing. I got a good pitch and was able to drive it."

The Blue Rocks will face the Spartanburgers again Thursday night, April 11, at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

