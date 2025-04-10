Castillo, Pen Lift Renegades

April 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - A tremendous bullpen performance and six RBIs from Jackson Castillo carried the Hudson Valley Renegades to an 8-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Maimonides Park.

In the first the Renegades took an early lead when George Lombard Jr. walked, stole second, and later scored on a passed ball.

The Cyclones responded in the bottom of the second when D'Andre Smith and Escarling Mercado notched a pair of singles off Josh Grosz. Kevin Villavicencio knocked in Smith with an RBI single, and consecutive walks to Boston Baro and Carson Benge forced in Mercado to make it 2-1 Brooklyn.

In the third, Eli Serrano walked and Mercado singled to put runners at first and third, and Serrano later scored on a passed ball to extend the Cyclones lead to 3-1.

Brenny Escanio and Brendan Jones drew two-out walks in the fifth. After a third straight walk to Lombard loaded the bases, Castillo ripped a double down the left-field line, scoring all three runners and putting the Renegades in front 4-3.

Hudson Valley extended their lead to 8-3 in the sixth. Josh Moylan led off the frame with a single. After consecutive walks to Coby Morales and Brenny Escanio loaded the bases, Moylan scored on a wild pitch. Lombard then walked and Castillo hit his second bases-clearing double in two innings, scoring all three runners and putting the Renegades in front 8-3. Castillo was 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs.

After Grosz went just 2.1 innings in his first start of the year, the Renegades bullpen was dominant the rest of the way. Will Brian, Bryce Warrecker, Hayden Merda, and Hueston Morrill combined for 7.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Warrecker pitched a perfect 2.2 frames with five punchouts.

The staff combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts, and has notched 46 strikeouts in the first three games of the series.

Hudson Valley will look for their third straight win on Friday night at 6:40 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 1.93) makes his second start of the season for the Renegades, while RHP Joel Diaz gets the start for the Cyclones.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park the following week to face the Wilmington Blue Rocks for six games. An exciting set of promotions includes Hoops and Sneakerheads Night on Thursday, April 17, Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, April 18 with a postgame fireworks show, and Pickleball Night on April 19 with a Renegades Pickleball Paddle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

