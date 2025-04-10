Brooklyn Bested by Hudson Valley, 8-3

April 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones were topped by the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday night at Maimonides Park, 8-3. The contest was aired on SNY, the flagship TV home of the New York Mets. Despite the loss, RHP Noah Hall impressed in his second start of the season. The 2023 draftee tossed 4.2 innings of one-hit ball, allowing only one unearned run, while striking out eight and walking only two.

Offensively, Brooklyn was held in check to just five hits on the day, but three of them came from 1B Estarling Mercado. The lefty finished his day 3-for-4, and scored one of Brooklyn's three runs. It's the second time already this season that Mercado has put together a three hit performance.

The Renegades got the scoring started right away. In the top of the first, a pass ball issued to C Ronald Hernandez allowed SS George Lombard Jr. to come home and score the game's first run from third. That would be the only run surrendered on the day by Hall.

In the top of the second, LF Eli Serrano III made one of Brooklyn's best defensive plays of the young season. The 2024 4th rounder made an outstanding catch, colliding into the wall in left center field, robbing 1B Josh Moylan of extra bases.

Brooklyn's response came in the home second. With men on the corners and two gone, SS Kevin Villavicencio laced an RBI single to right to tie the ballgame at 1-1. After SS Boston Baro walked to load the bases, RHP Josh Grosz issued another free pass with the bases juiced to CF Carson Benge, giving Brooklyn a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Brooklyn plated another on a pass ball against Hudson Valley's C Omar Martinez. Serrano III darted home from third to extend the 'Clones lead to 3-1.

In the middle innings, LF Jackson Castillo took control of the contest for the Renegades. After Hall retired the first two batters, Hudson Valley proceeded to load the bases on three consecutive walks. Then, Castillo cleared the bases with a three run double to give the 'Gades a 4-3 lead.

One frame later, after a wild pitch enabled Hudson Valley to push the lead to 5-3, Castillo followed suit with yet another bases-clearing double, completing his six RBI day. Neither team would scratch anything across the rest of the way, as the Hudson Valley bullpen combined for 6.2 innings of scoreless, two hit ball. Both pitching staffs struck out 16 opposing batters on the night.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action on Friday evening for the final night game of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. RHP Joel Díaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 1.93).

