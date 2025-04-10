Bootleggers Game Notes

April 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Last Time Out.... The Hot Rods three-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday, falling 7-3 to the Emperors. Rome took control thanks to a six-run fifth inning in which the Emperors sent 10 men to the plate. Hunter Haas led the way for Bowling Green with a multi-homer effort. Both bullpens were excellent, with only one run being scored over the final 5.2 innings. Hot Rods reliever TJ Nichols went 3.0 shutout innings and struck out four.

Homers for Haas.... Hunter Haas is the first Hot Rod with a multi-homer effort this season, after smashing two solo shots Wednesday. Bowling Green had four instances of multi-homer contests last season. The last three home run game came from Hill Alexander in the summer of 2021.

Familiar foes.... The last time these teams faced off was in the South Atlantic League Divisional Series, when Bowling Green swept Rome. The Hot Rods have knocked out the Emperors in each of their last two playoff appearances, in 2022 and 2024.

Remember That?.... The Hot Rods have scored 10 runs in two of their last three games. This includes their 10-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Sunday, as well as the 10-3 win against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday. In true 'Deja vu' fashion, Noah Myers and Tony Santa Maria both blasted three-run homers in each game. On Sunday, the duo combined for eight RBI, while they topped their total on Tuesday, knocking in nine of the Hot Rods 10 runs.

Battle on the Bump.... Both clubs' opening day starters square off Thursday. Marcus Johnson takes the hill for the Hot Rods after striking out seven in the opening day loss. The right-hander is coming off an excellent 2024 campaign in which he split time between the FCL level and Single-A Charleston. He sported a 2.20 ERA across seven appearances, with 13 punchouts to three walks. JR Ritchie takes the hill for Rome, making his second start of the year. The Braves No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Ritchie went 4.0 innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out two on opening day.

