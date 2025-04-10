Haas Homers Twice, Hot Rods Fall to Emperors 7-3

April 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hunter Haas clobbered two solo homers and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-2) pitching staff struck out 11, but still fell short to the Rome Emperors (2-3) by a score of 7-3 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome started the scoring in the top of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy. Justin Janas and Joe Olsavsky led off the inning with singles, and Harry Owen was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Stephen Paolini drove in Janas with an RBI fielder's choice, giving the Emperors the lead, 1-0. In the bottom of the second, Haas tallied a solo shot to left to even the game, 1-1.

Haas put the Hot Rods ahead, 2-1, with another solo blast to left in bottom of the fourth. Rome jumped ahead again in the top of the fifth by scoring six runs, highlighted by a Titus Dumitru two-run double, going ahead 7-2.

The Hot Rods plated another in the bottom of the sixth against Emperors reliever Cory Wall. Noah Myers led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Tony Santa Maria brought him in to score with a sacrifice fly to center, bringing it to 7-3 game. Bowling Green was held scoreless the rest of the way, ending in a 7-3 Rome victory.

Murphy (0-1) took the loss, allowing six earned runs across 4.1 frames, walking two and striking out three. Samuel Strickland (2-0) tossed 1.2 perfect innings to earn his second win of the season.

The Hot Rods are back in action against the Emperors tomorrow at 6:35 P.M. CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (0-1, 9.00) against Rome RHP JR Ritchie (0-0, 4.50).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.