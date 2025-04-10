Spartanburgers Rally to Force Extra Innings Before Wilmington Walk-Off

April 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, De. - A night after the Spartanburgers offense exploded, Hub City (4-2) and Wilmington's (1-5) pitching flexed their muscles in a low-scoring battle. The Spartanburgers managed just one hit through the first eight innings. Still, Hub City found a way to rally back on the road in the ninth and force extras. Both teams had chances across the two extra innings. The Spartanburgers offense scored one run in each inning, but the pitching staff couldn't hold the Blue Rocks offense in the 11th in a 4-3 Wilmington win.

Both starters brought their A-games to Frawley Stadium on a chilly evening. Wilmington left-hander Alex Clemmey hit Julian Brock, the second batter he faced, but struck out the side to start the game. Across the next four innings, Clemmey struck out seven more Hub City hitters and faced just one over the minimum.

Paul Bonzagni just about equaled Clemmey. In his first start of the year, Hub City's pitcher struck out seven Blue Rocks hitters. The Rangers No. 24 prospect per MLB Pipeline also fanned the side in the first inning and didn't run into trouble until the fifth. Bonzagni surrendered three base hits, the final coming from Murphy Stehly to drive in the first run of the game, before escaping the jam.

From there, both offenses would struggle despite scoring opportunities. The Spartanburgers had the tying runner in scoring position in both the sixth and the eighth but could not capitalize. Wilmington had the bases loaded with a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh; Spartanburgers right-hander Anthony Susac came out of the bullpen and stranded all three Wilmington runners. The 1-0 score lasted all the way until the top of the ninth thanks to an over-the-shoulder grab in center field from Anthony Gutierrez to strand another Blue Rocks runner in scoring position.

Gutierrez led off the top of the ninth for the Spartanburgers with a double to left field. Arturo Disla backed it up with a single to put runners at the corners. A slow ground ball off the bat of Keith Jones turned into a double play but allowed Gutierrez to score and tie the game. Larson Kindreich then forced extra innings with a clean bottom of the ninth.

Yeuris Jimenez (W, 1-0) was tasked with trying to hold down Hub City in the extra innings. On two wild pitches, Jimenez allowed automatic runner Marcus Smith to score. That was all for Hub City in the top of the 10th. Wilmington managed to scratch across the tying run in the bottom of the 10th off Kindreich before he stranded the winning run at third. Jimenez again held Hub City to just one run in the top of the 11th. The Spartanburgers turned it over to Mailon Felix (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the frame. A pair of singles from Elijah Green and Caleb Lomavita helped set up a walk-off double from Wilmington designated hitter Brandon Pimentel.

Wilmington picks up its first win of the season on the walk-off while Hub City has its three-game win streak snapped. Friday, the Spartanburgers hand the ball to David Davalillo. Blue Rocks righty Riley Cornelio is set to throw the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

