Steward Sharp, But Claws Fall 5-1 to Aberdeen on Thursday
April 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Casey Steward gave up one unearned run over four innings but the BlueClaws fell to Aberdeen 5-1 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
The IronBirds have taken two of the first three from Jersey Shore, who fall to 2-4 on the season.
Aberdeen opened the scoring in the second inning. Aron Estrada singled and stole second. Then with two outs, stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Luis Caicuto.
Jersey Shore starter Casey Steward came out of the game after four innings, allowing just one unearned run. He fanned seven and walked three.
The IronBirds then scored three times in the seventh off Andrew Baker to push the lead to 4-0. After Ryan Stafford walked with two outs, he scored on an RBI double from Griff O'Ferrall. Vance Honeycutt followed with an RBI triple, and Ethan Anderson added an RBI single.
The Birds added a run off Jaydenn Estanista on a balk in the ninth inning.
Aberdeen starter Braxton Bragg fanned eight over 5.1 innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit.
Pierce Bennett hit a ninth inning home run, his second as a pro, for the lone Jersey Shore run.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.
