GVL Drive Owner & Chairman Craig Brown Awarded the Order of the Palmetto

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Craig Brown, owner and chairman of the Greenville Drive and Fluor Field, was presented with the Order of the Palmetto on April 4. Established by Governor John C. West in 1971, the Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina's highest civilian honor. It is presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions on a national or statewide scale.

"Craig's leadership as owner and chairman of the Greenville Drive, pivotal role in the revitalization of the West End of downtown Greenville, and philanthropic endeavors ... speak volumes about his unwavering commitment to service and excellence," said Rep. Bruce Bannister, who nominated Brown for the honor. "This prestigious award is not only a fitting tribute to his remarkable legacy but also a source of inspiration for others to follow his example of selfless dedication and service."

It began in 2005 with Brown's pledge to bring a minor league baseball team to Greenville and build a new ballpark. Although other cities offered opportunities for funding a stadium, Brown was adamant that Greenville was the right city for the team and offered to privately build the ballpark. He wanted the community to truly understand that this new stadium was for them rather than costing them.

Earning the title "Ballpark of the Year" in its first season, Fluor Field -- lovingly known as "Greenville's front porch" -- has become an anchor of the renewed West End area of Greenville. Far more than a ballpark, Fluor Field is a year-round gathering place for people of all walks of life to participate in festivals, educational programs, fundraisers, reunions, tributes, and more.

Long before the stadium was completed, Brown began working toward building a stronger and more vibrant Greenville. Shortly after joining the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, he was elected to its Board of Directors and tapped to serve as co-chair of ACCELERATE! Greenville, an entrepreneurial initiative designed to increase per capita income of the Upstate Community. At Greenville Health System (now Prisma Health) he was a member of the Strategic Coordinating Organization Board and was an early champion of the Medical Experience Academy, founded by Dr. Brenda Thames, a 2022 Order of the Palmetto recipient. The Academy's mission is to engage students early in the field of medicine to increase the number of healthcare providers in South Carolina. So strong was Dr. Thames' faith in Brown's leadership, she asked him to be the Chairman of the Academy's Advisory Board.

Over the past 20 years, Brown has been a generous donor to many Upstate organizations - from the United Way of Greenville to the Girl Scouts-Mountains to Midlands to Unity Park, and many more. Far more than offering financial support, Brown gives generously of his time and talent. He does this through board service for organizations such as Upstate Warrior Solution and Furman University's Advisory Board and through various Greenville Drive partnerships with Greenville County Schools, the United Way, Prisma Health and more. And while these may initially seem like disparate organizations, they all share one thing in common: dedication to improving the lives of South Carolinians.

In a letter of recommendation, Mayor Knox White said, "As Greenville's Mayor for the past 29 years, I've worked with many people and organizations, and I cannot think of anyone who has been a better partner to Greenville and the Upstate than Craig Brown."

