Grasshoppers Drop, 7-5 against Dash in Extra Innings on Wednesday Afternoon

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-5 in extra innings on Wednesday, July 10. The Dash improved to 9-8 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 12-5 as Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 10-9.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a double and one RBI. Infielder Jack Brannigan followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Josiah Sightler (2), Termarr Johnson, Mitch Jebb, and Nick Cimillo.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was infielder Wes Kath as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Ryan Galanie followed close behind as he went 2-5 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Jordan Sprinkle, D.J. Gladney, Colby Smelley, and Bryce Willits.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi and he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and two free bases on five innings of work. Jaycob Deese took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-2 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Shane Murphy as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up eight hits and four earned runs on 5.2 innings of work. Zach Franklin recorded the win for the Dash and improved to 4-4 on the season.The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, July 11, at 6:30 pm for Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.