Claws Roll to 10-4 Wednesday Afternoon Win over Renegades

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mitch Neunborn threw five scoreless innings and every BlueClaws starter had a hit in a 10-4 win over Hudson Valley on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Neunborn, who earned his first win of the season, struck out five and walked just two as the BlueClaws won their third straight game and fifth of their last six overall.

The BlueClaws took the lead in he first inning on a SAC fly from Keaton Anthony.

They then blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ryan Leitch's RBI single drove in the first run. Troy Schreffler singled in one before Emaarion Boyd doubled in two. That chased Renegades starter Kyle Carr from the gme. Cole Ayers came in and gave up a two-run single to Keaton Anthony to push the BlueClaws lead to 7-0.

Christopher Familia hit a three run home run for Hudson Valley in the top of the seventh off Trey Dillard.

Jersey Shore tacked on three more runs for their 10-3 win.

The BlueClaws got two hits apiece from their 7-8-9 hitters in Ryan Leitch, Zach Arnold, and Troy Schreffler. Every BlueClaws starter had a hit while Boyd drove in two runs and Anthony drove in four.

Neunborn (1-2) earned his first win of the year and first since August 31, 2023 with Jersey Shore. Hudson Valley starter Kyle Carr (0-6) took the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned in three innings.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.

