Guillemette's Leaping Catch Seals Tourists' 7-5 Win

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 7-5 on Wednesday night thanks in large part to a leaping catch made by Asheville's first baseman Garret Guillemette. Aberdeen had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth inning when Guillemette reacted to a line drive hit well above his head. Guillemette leapt, stretched his glove high, and came down with the baseball for the game sealing out.

After Asheville fell behind early 1-0, the Tourists scored the contest's next seven runs. Logan Cerny hit a two-run Home Run in the third inning and Ryan Johnson raced home from third on a wild pitch in the fifth. Later in the fifth frame, Austin Deming roped a two-run single into left field. Deming was not finished. The third baseman blasted a two-run Homer in the seventh inning for some key insurance.

Aberdeen rallied for two runs in the eighth and added two more in the ninth before Guillemette's catch ended their surge. Ian Foggo earned his first save of the season and Trey Dombroski collected his fourth win of the year. The lefty went five innings, surrendered only two hits, and struck out six. Railin Perez followed Dombroski with two scoreless innings out of the Tourists bullpen.

Game Three of the current series is Thursday night with the Tourists set to transform into the Asheville Hippies. The contest is scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

