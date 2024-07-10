Celery-Brating the Holiday at Home

July 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks hosted the Ã¯Â¬Ârst three games of their six-game split series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. In the short homestand, the Blue Rocks took two of three to jump ahead before heading on the road to Lakewood.

Sunny skies, 33 hits, 19 runs, and one sold-out game came out of the homestand, making it the perfect start to a gorgeous Independence Day weekend.

Game 1

The Blue Rocks kicked oÃ¯Â¬â¬ the homestand and July with a rare, Monday night game and coinciding 7-3 win. Riley Cornelio earned the win after holding the BlueClaws to only two runs in six full innings, marking his sixth win of the year. The Blue Rocks' inÃ¯Â¬Âeld recorded two double plays to add to the solid night defensively.

Wilmington put on a show for the 2,000+ fans that braved the heat, recording 11 hits from seven diÃ¯Â¬â¬erent members of the lineup. This includes home runs from Jared McKenzie, Phillip Glasser, and Matt Suggs, as well as Gavin Dugas's 3 of 4 night at the plate.

Game 2

Bryan Caceres took the mound in the Blue Rocks' 8-6 win Tuesday night. The right-hander went Ã¯Â¬Âve full innings, struck out four batters and allowed just three hits and three runs, giving him his second win of the year.

Following their home runs the previous night, McKenzie and Glasser continued to make contact at the plate, each recording two of Wilmington's 11 hits. Joe Naranjo was the most productive oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive player for the Blue Rocks Tuesday night, recording two hits and two RBIs to help seal the win.

Game 3

Despite the oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive showcases in the Ã¯Â¬Ârst two games, the Blue Rocks were unable to come up with a victorious Independence Day homestand Ã¯Â¬Ânale. Jose Atencio earned his Ã¯Â¬Ârst loss of the season. Despite only allowing one earned run, Atencio was on the mound for seven of the BlueClaws' eight runs, which were largely the result of two Ã¯Â¬Âelding errors and one throwing interference call.

The Blue Rocks picked up another 11 hits, with Glasser and Viandel Pena each recording two. Naranjo continued his oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive productivity into the Ã¯Â¬Ânal part of the homestand with one hit and two RBIs.

On the Road and Looking Ahead

The two teams concluded the second half of the split series in Lakewood, where the BlueClaws took two of three. Splitting the series three games a piece, the Blue Rocks now host the Brooklyn Cyclones in the teams' Ã¯Â¬Ârst meeting since late April.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.