Team MVP Kevin Newman Begins Rehab with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians announced, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, that infielder Kevin Newman has joined the Tribe on a major league rehab assignment. Newman, 25, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger laceration on April 11, retroactive to April 9.

Newman was hitting .273 (3-for-11) with one double and two RBI in six games for Pittsburgh before suffering the injury. His two-bagger gave the Pirates a walk-off win over Cincinnati on April 6.

The California native starred for Indianapolis in 2018, batting .302 (132-for-437) with four homers, 30 doubles, 74 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. Those numbers warranted him Team MVP honors following the season. He was named to the International League's mid- and postseason All-Star teams, as well.

He was selected by the Pirates in the first round (19th overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Newman is the fifth major league rehabber to have played for the Tribe this season. Catcher Elias Diaz was the first to join the club while outfielder Gregory Polanco and relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas joined Indy on rehabs shortly thereafter. Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall is still with the Indians on his rehab assignment.

