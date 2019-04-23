SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (8-7) @ ROCHESTER RED WINGS (6-11)

LHP Nestor Cortes (1-0, 2.55) vs. LHP Lewis Thorpe (0-2, 10.67)

| Game No. 16 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | April 23, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

ROCHESTER, NY (April 22, 2019) -- For a third time this season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had a five-run lead or more, and allowed their opponent to tie or take the lead. Monday night, the Rochester Red Wings trailed 6-0 entering the bottom of the 5th inning and ultimately came away with an 8-6 series-opening win over the RailRiders.

Before an announced crowd of 3,162 fans, Rochester fell behind on their home turf in the 3rd inning. With Justin Nicolino on the mound, the RailRiders forced the lefty to throw 40 pitches in the frame and ultimately grabbed a 3-0 lead on the back of a Trey Amburgey three-run homer - the first in his Triple-A career.

SWB extended the lead with a run in the 4th inning and a pair of runs in the 5th, but then saw the bats go quiet down the stretch. Over the final four innings, Rochester's bullpen was excellent and retired the final 13 men they faced.

In that time, Rochester rallied from a 6-0 hole, which began with a five-run frame in the 5th inning and suddenly pulled back within arm's reach, 6-5. The Red Wings plated single runs in the 6th, 7th and 8th innings to take the lead and then grow it into the 9th inning for a comfortable 1-2-3 frame from MLB Rehabber, Matt Magill.

The lone man with a multi-hit game for the RailRiders was Gosuke Katoh, who went 2-for-4. Meanwhile Billy Burns (1-for-3, 2B, HBP, RBI, SB) also had a productive night for the offense.

LARGE LEADS SLIP: Monday night marked the third time over the first 15 games of the season that the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders allowed a team to rally from a deficit of 5+ runs. The first time it happened was the third game of the year, April 6 in Buffalo when the RailRiders led 8-3 entering the bottom of the 4th inning, ultimately losing 10-8. It happened less than a week later April 11 when an 8-1 lead going into the top of the 5th inning evaporated, but the RailRiders rallied in 10 innings to win 9-8.

RUNNING LIKE CRAZY: Last season's version of the RailRiders recorded 49 SB on 79 tries (62.0%) which was 11 fewer SB than any other team in the league (Lehigh Valley & Gwinnett: 60 SB), and by percentage was the second worst in the league (Louisville, 60.0%). That said, last April was a strong month for SWB on the base paths, going 14-for-15 in SB but only 35-for-64 (54.6%) over the final 115G of the season (1 SB every 3.3G from May 1st onward). The 2019 RailRiders are off to a torrid start, having gone 16-for-19 SB over the first 15G of the year, including 3 more SB Monday. Leading the way is OF Billy Burns who is 6-for-6 SB which puts him 2 SB off the IL lead.

STRIKEOUT RATE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders enter Tuesday night against the Rochester Red Wings with only the 8th-most strikeouts (144 K) as a team in the International League but the 3rd-highest strikeout rate (144 K in 124.0 IP; 10.5 K/9) behind the league-leading Rochester Red Wings (183 K in 139.0 IP; 11.8 K/9). The RailRiders enter their series vs. Rochester ranked 8th in the IL in ERA at 4.73 which is a couple pegs higher than the Red Wings who rank 13/14 at a 6.30 ERA. Last season, the RailRiders ranked 5th in ERA (3.71), 3rd in K (1,179) and 2nd in K/9 (Durham: 9.4; Pawtucket: 9.0; SWB: 8.9).

TRIPLE THE DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not play a single game to completion over the weekend in Buffalo against the Bisons. They entered the series with a scheduled doubleheader set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. which was supposed to be the second one of the young season (swept in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, L 5-3 (7) // L 5-3 (7)). After Friday and Saturday's postponements, the RailRiders now have three doubleheaders scheduled for later in the season against the Bisons, tentatively June 3rd, June 4th and June 6th when they return to Buffalo for the final time.

FOR WHOM IT TOLLS: It was announced January 24, 2019 that Jay Bell had replaced Bobby Mitchell as Manager for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for the 2019 season. He played over 2,000 games during an 18-year Major League career and has spent the last two years managing in the Yankees organization with Double-A Trenton and High-A Tampa. Bell is joined on staff by Pitching Coach Tommy Phelps, Hitting Coach Phil Plantier and Bullpen Coach Doug Davis, all of whom are returning to the RailRiders dugout. Julio Borbón joined the Yankees organization in March and will serve as the Defensive Coach for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

