Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-6) at Gwinnett Stripers (8-9)

The Indians open a three-game series at Gwinnett this evening.

Location: Coolray Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #17 / Road #7: Indianapolis Indians (10-6) at Gwinnett Stripers (8-9)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (1-1, 5.74) at RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 11.25)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Tribe and Bats played scoreless baseball until extra innings began on Easter Sunday, with the Indians coming out on top in 11 frames, 2-1. The Bats scored the game's first run in the 10th inning on a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly, but the Tribe used a Trayvon Robinson RBI triple to tie the game in the bottom half. After Robinson was stranded at third -- despite being there with no outs -- the Indians finished the job in the following inning with Eric Wood playing hero. Two walks issued by Jesus Reyes forced the winning run to third, and Wood smashed a first-pitch heater into right field for the game-winner. Mitch Keller tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Keury Mella hurled 7.0 scoreless frames for Louisville, fanning seven and scattering four knocks.

TONIGHT: The Indians open a six-game road trip tonight against Gwinnett with game one of a three-game series. This is the first of two three-game sets Indy will play at Coolray Field in 2019; the Tribe also return there June 28-30. The Tribe lost eight of 11 matchups against Gwinnett in 2018, including losing three of four in Georgia. The season series loss was Indy's second against Gwinnett and first since the two teams first began playing one another in 2009. Right-handers Alex McRae (1-1, 5.74) and Kyle Wright (0-1, 11.25) will square off this evening. Wright was rated as Atlanta's No. 4 prospect by Baseball America and No. 39 overall prior to the season.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US: The Indianapolis Indians have been in continuous operation since April 23, 1902, and today celebrate their 117th birthday. The franchise played its first home game at East Washington Park in Indianapolis on today's date in 1902, beating the Milwaukee Brewers (not the same franchise as the current Milwaukee Brewers) by a 5-4 final. A crowd estimated at nearly 4,000 people saw Indianapolis' first win.

HELLO, NEWMAN: Infielder Kevin Newman joins the Tribe on a major league rehab tonight after lacerating his right middle finger while moving a pitching machine at Wrigley Field. Newman was Indy's 2018 Team MVP after batting .302 with 74 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. He became the first Tribe shortstop to win Team MVP honors since Brian Bixler in 2007 and the eighth overall to win the award since 1943. Prior to the finger injury, Newman was hitting .273 (3-for-11) in six games with the Buccos this year, including a walk-off double that scored Francisco Cervelli in a Pirates win on April 6 vs. Cincinnati.

FIFTH REHAB ALREADY: Newman is the fifth player to join the Indians on a major league rehab assignment in 2019, joining catcher Elias Diaz, outfielder Gregory Polanco, right-handed pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas and outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall. Diaz and Polanco are back with the big league club, Neverauskas was reinstated from the IL and optioned to Indy, and Chisenhall is still with the team on his rehab assignment. Last year the Tribe had six different players on rehab assignments at some point during the season: RHP AJ Schugel, RHP Joe Musgrove, INF Jung Ho Kang, LHP Enny Romero, UTIL Sean Rodriguez and RHP Nick Burdi.

NO SWEEP FOR YOU: For a third consecutive Sunday, the Indians finished a series with a sweep on the line. In their first four-game set of the season at Columbus, the Tribe avoided being swept with a four-run rally in the ninth to win 5-2. Then on April 14 against Charlotte, the Indians were seeking a four-game sweep of the Knights, but Dylan Cease outdueled Rookie Davis to give the visitors a 3-0 shutout. This past Easter Sunday, Louisville sought a three-game sweep over Indy but the Tribe prevailed in 11 innings, 2-1.

NO HITS FOR YOU: In Sunday's 2-1 victory, Indy's relief corps did not allow a single hit over 5.0 innings of work. Brandon Waddell (2.1ip, 2bb, 4k), Clay Holmes (1.2ip, 1r, 1bb, 2k) and Tyler Lyons (1.0ip, 1bb, 1k) kept Louisville's bats at bay until Eric Wood was able to win the game with a walk-off hit in the 11th inning.

MCRAE RACKING UP K'S: Alex McRae has piled up 17 strikeouts through his first three starts of the season, recording seven in his season debut at Columbus and then five in consecutive outings at home against Charlotte and Toledo. McRae hadn't posted three straight starts with five-plus punchouts since Aug. 5-17, 2016 with Double-A Altoona. He has never had four consecutive outings with five or more strikeouts.

