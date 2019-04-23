Bulls to Host Bull City Strong Day May 1

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will host Bull City Strong Day on Wednesday, May 1 in response to the accidental explosion that took place in Durham on April 10. First Responders will receive a complimentary ticket to the 10:35 a.m. contest, and a portion of ticket proceeds from the initiative will be donated to the Durham One Fund. Bull City Strong Day is presented by Advance Auto Parts and Batteries.

"The accident on April 10 was a terrible thing that happened to our city," Durham Bulls Vice President Mike Birling said. "Luckily this area is blessed with the bravest and most dedicated first responders we could hope for, and their courage saved many lives that day. Bull City Strong Day is just a small token of our appreciation for what they accomplished both on April 10, and what they accomplish every day."

In addition to complimentary tickets for First Responders, 200-level tickets and Outfield Reserved tickets will be priced at $10 for the event. The Durham One Fund will receive a portion of ticket proceeds from the initiative, as the fund will help rebuild lives impacted by loss, injury and disruption.

