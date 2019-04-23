Bats Defeated by Bulls Back at Home, 9-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The Louisville Bats (8-11) were defeated by the Durham Bulls (7-10)by a 9-2score at Louisville Slugger Field. In his first start back with the Bats, Nick Senzel got a single in his first at bat of the game.

The Bulls struck first in the game scoring two runs in first inning and two more runs in the second bringing the score to 4-0. In the second inning, Emilio Bonifacio and Kean Wong both hit doubles. Wong went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one walk. Durham added on in the fifth inning when Christian Arroyo got an RBI double.

The Bats' first run came from a Josh VanMeter single scoring Blake Trahan. Juan Graterolhit a double in the bottom of the eighth, followed by a Rob Refsnyder sac fly that scored one run for the Bats bringing the score to 6-2. Christian Colon went 2-for-2 with two walks for the Bats. Louisville had seven players get at least one hit in the game.

In the seventh inning Durham scored again when Michael Brosseau got an RBI triple to bring the score to 6-1. In the ninth, Nate Lowe hit a double that scored one run and Brosseau hit an RBI single that scored two to put the Bulls up 9-2. Brosseau went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a triple.

Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1, 5.75) went 5.0 innings, giving up six hits, walking three and striking out four. Ian Krol pitched 1.2 innings giving up one hit, one run, and striking out one. Sal Romano pitched 1.1 innings also giving up one run and striking out one. Jesus Reyes closed the game for the Bats pitching one inning and giving up three hits, three runs, walking one, and striking out one.

Louisville stays home for the second game of the three-game series against the Durham Bulls. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. with right-hander Jose Lopez (1-1, 4.50) set to pitch for the Bats.

