Team Hammers and Team Bolts Selected for All-Star Classic

WICHITA, Kan. - At an event held earlier this evening at Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill, the Wichita Thunder were split into two teams in preparation for the upcoming 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday, January 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Riley Weselowski will captain Team Bolts and will be coached by Kevin Lowe and Tom Roulston. Stefan Fournier will lead Team Hammers and will be coached by Bruce Ramsay and John Gurskis.

TEAM BOLTS

#6 Riley Weselowski (D), Team Captain

#2 Sean Allen (D)

#20 Patrik Parkkonen (D)

#25 Vincent Desharnais (D)

#32 Zachary Borsoi (D)

#18 Ostap Safin (F)

#22 Beau Starrett (F)

#24 Billy Exell (F)

#51 Spencer Dorowicz (F)

#72 Peter Crinella (F)

#1 Evan Weninger (G)

TEAM HAMMERS

#17 Stefan Fournier (F), Team Captain

#4 Jacob Graves (D)

#27 Garrett Schmitz (D)

#7 Chris Crane (F)

#8 Nolan Vesey (F)

#16 Jason Salvaggio (F)

#43 Fabrizio Ricci (F)

#49 Lane Bauer (F)

#52 Frankie Melton (F)

#37 Mitch Gillam (G)

The Hammers and the Bolts will take part in a 3-on-3 tournament against the Eastern and Western Conferences. The winner will be decided by rally scoring. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

