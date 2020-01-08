Beast Dull Blades as Vallorani Makes History

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - David Vallorani becoming the highest all-time Beast points leader and Nathan Todd had a hat trick as the Brampton Beast stomped the Florida Everblades 8-2 on Tuesday night.

The Brampton Beast continued their southern swing with a Tuesday nigh tilt against the Florida Everblades. The Beast entered the contest riding a two-game winning streak.

The Beast had a big start to the contest and were rewarded with a goal from David Vallorani. The forward broke into the zone and snuck behind the defense and was able to tuck it past Ken Appleby for a 1-0 lead at 3:45.

The Beast kept coming and this time it was Nathan Todd converting for a pair of goals at 13:49 and 15:41 respectively.

With the assist on Todd's second goal of the period, Vallorani I became the Beast points leader with 219 over his career.

The boys out of Brampton jumped out to a three-goal lead after the first 20 minutes of play despite trailing in shots by a cunt of 14-9.

The second period would see the Beast get right back on the attack. Trent Bourque would charge hard in from the blueline and would wire a shot past Appleby for a 4-0 Beast lead at 8:37.

Brampton would concede their first goal in the middle frame on the short-handed tally from Michael Neville. The goal put the Everblades on the board at 15:02.

The Beats fired right back with Dan Leavens smacking home a rebound on the power play to give the Beast a 5-1 lead heading into the second and final intermission.

Brampton trailed in shots by a slight margin after 40 minutes of play, to the tune of 26-22.

The third period saw the Beast score three more goals courtesy of Pacan, Erik Bradford and Todd. The latter's goal was a hat trick that gave the Beast an 8-2 lead at 12:42.

Brampton would take the win, with Alex Dubeau finishing the contest with 35 saves. Ken Appleby, who was pulled after the second, was tagged with the loss after giving up five goals.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Leavens (BRA) 2) Vallorani (BRA) 1) Todd (BRA) The Beast finished the contest two-for-five on the power play. The Everblades ended the contest one-for-five. Brampton will take on South Carolina this coming Friday night for their third leg of a southern trip.

