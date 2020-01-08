Komets Announce Roster Moves

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced the following roster moves Wednesday:

Forward Drake Rymsha has been reassigned by the L.A. Kings to the Komets from the AHL's Ontario Reign. The Huntington Woods, Michigan native was drafted by L.A. in round 5 of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Rymsha (RIM-shuh), 21, made his pro debut last season scoring a goal and adding three assists in 26 AHL games with Ontario while appearing in 35 ECHL games with Manchester netting eight goals and 13 points. The skater has appeared in 10 games this year with Ontario scoring an assist and eight penalty minutes.

Forward Jermaine Loewen (LOW-en) has been reassigned to Fort Wayne by the AHL's Chicago Wolves. In 20 AHL games with Chicago this season Loewen has a goal and an assist and 27 penalty minutes. The Mandeville, Jamaica native has also scored a goal and 11 points while accumulating 15 penalty minutes in 11 games previously this season with Fort Wayne.

The Komets also announced that they have placed forwards Shaquille Merasty and Connor Sanvido on waivers.

The week ahead-- The Komets will host Idaho this weekend for a pair of games on Sweetwater Ice Friday and Sunday with a trip to Wheeling sandwiched in Saturday.

Friday, Jan. 10 (8:05pm) and Sunday, Jan. 12 (5:05pm), Komets (17-12-5, 39 points) host Idaho (20-12-5, 45 points)-- The Komets will complete their season series with the Steelheads when Idaho visits for games Friday and Sunday. The Komets were 1-2-0 in a three-game visit to Idaho in December.

Saturday, Jan. 11, Komets at Wheeling (16-4-4, 36 points), 7:05pm-- Saturday's tilt will be the sixth of eight meetings this year as the Komets lead the season series 4-0-1.

Family Four Pack Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Idaho at 8:05pm.

Kids Seat Free Night Sunday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Sunday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Free Meijer Family Post-Game Skate Sunday-- The Komets once again present Meijer family skates after Sunday Komet home games. Enjoy another free open skate this Sunday after the game with the Steelheads. Don't forget to bring your skates!

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

