Grizzlies Sign Forward Dalton Mills

January 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Dalton Mills, who comes over from the SPHL's Quad City Storm.

Mills was previously with the Grizzlies during training camp and for the 2019 preseason games. He has appeared in 66 games with Quad City over the past 2 seasons, scoring 11 goals and 21 assists. Before starting his pro career he played at Concordia College from 2015-2018.

Mills will wear number 21 for the Grizzlies, who begin a four game road trip on Friday, Jan. 10 at Wichita. They return home on January 17th vs Wichita. Saturday, January 18th is Guns N Hoses night with charity games beginning at 12:30 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7 pm. A ticket to the Grizzlies game that night will also be good for the charity games earlier in the day. For tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office. You can also call (801) 988-8000.

