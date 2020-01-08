Solar Bears Announce Time Change for Saturday, January 25 Game vs. Greenville

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team's game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Jan. 25 originally scheduled for 7 p.m. will now be played at 12 p.m. that day.

The Amway Center box office will open that morning at 9 a.m. for fans wishing to purchase tickets to the game. Fans will be able to gain entrance to the building beginning at 11 a.m.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears open up a six-game road trip when they face the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

