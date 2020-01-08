de Haas Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday defenseman James de Haas has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley. In nine Royals games, de Haas has added one assist and six penalty minutes. The third-year professional has registered an assist in his first ten AHL games of 2019-20.

Lehigh Valley loaned de Haas to Reading last week; he skated in the last four Royals games and generated his first ECHL point of the season Jan. 4 vs. Worcester. For his Royals career, de Haas has played 32 games (5g, 14a).

Since joining Lehigh Valley in 2017, de Haas has two goals, 22 points and 36 penalty minutes over 94 games. The Clarkson University graduate was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit (170th overall).

