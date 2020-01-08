Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for ECHL All-Star Classic

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Nick Potter of the Kansas City Mavericks has been named the athletic trainer and Cameron Parker of the South Carolina Stingrays has been named the equipment manager for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Potter and Parker will be joined by Josh Elmer (athletic trainer) and Frank Jury (equipment manager) of the host Wichita Thunder.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

Potter, who last season was named ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year, is in his fifth season with the Mavericks. A graduate of Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training, Potter had spent seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to joining the Mavericks staff. He also worked with the Detroit Lions as an athletic training intern for the 2004 and 2005 seasons before interning with the Chiefs in 2006. Potter earned his Master's in Sport Management from Texas Tech University.

Parker is in his fourth season with the Stingrays after coming to the team from the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League, where he served as assistant equipment manager during the 2015-16 season. Prior to working in professional hockey, Parker spent time as an assistant equipment manager at the College of Holy Cross from 2013-15, overseeing operations for the men's and women's hockey teams in addition to other sports. A 2012 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, Parker also served as the equipment manager for the men's hockey team at his alma mater from 2009-12.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.

