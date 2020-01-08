Mavericks Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter Selected for 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced Kansas City Mavericks Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potter as the athletic trainer for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Nick Potter is in his fifth season with the Mavericks. A graduate of Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training, Potter had spent seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to joining the Mavericks staff. Potter was honored as the ECHL Head Athletic Trainer of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

"Nick is one of the most trusted and respected people in our organization," said Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson, "It's great to see him get honored at the league level once again."

In partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, four members of the U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team will participate in the All-Star Classic as part of the PWHPA's barnstorming "Dream Gap Tour" that is visiting several cities in Canada and the United States.

Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be three members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal squad - Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin - along with 3-Time World Champion Annie Pankowski. Each player will be assigned to one of the four All-Star Classic teams, as well as participating in the Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

