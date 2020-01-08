Parker Named Equipment Manager for All-Star Classic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that South Carolina Stingrays equipment manager Cameron Parker has been named the equipment manager for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

Parker is in his fourth season with the Stingrays after joining the team at the start of the 2016-17 year from the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League, where he served as assistant equipment manager during the 2015-16 season.

Prior to working in professional hockey, the Nashua, N.H. native spent time as an assistant equipment manager at the College of Holy Cross from 2013-15, overseeing operations for the men's and women's hockey teams in addition to other sports. A 2012 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, Parker also served as the equipment manager for the men's hockey team at his alma mater from 2009-12.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner.

The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

