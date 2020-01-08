ECHL Transactions - January 8
January 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 8, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Connor Sanvido, F
Shaquille Merasty, F
Newfoundland:
Phil Johansson, D
Worcester:
Alec Marsh, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Maine:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jalen Smereck, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dalton Mills, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Worcester:
Add Arnaud Durandeau, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
