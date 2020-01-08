ECHL Transactions - January 8

January 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 8, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Connor Sanvido, F

Shaquille Merasty, F

Newfoundland:

Phil Johansson, D

Worcester:

Alec Marsh, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Maine:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jalen Smereck, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dalton Mills, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Worcester:

Add Arnaud Durandeau, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.