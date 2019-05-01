Taylorâ??s Three Hits Not Enough in 7-3 Loss to Reading

The Senators couldn't complete their three-game sweep of Reading Wednesday falling 7-3 to the Fightin Phils. The Senators had ten hits but never the big one to climb out of a 4-1 hole. Reading took a 3-1 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Darick Hall. Chuck Taylor had three hits for the Senators and Bryan Mejia a pair of doubles and an RBI. Harrisburg falls to 21-5 while Reading improves to 11-11.

Turning Point

After the Senators scored in the first inning, Tyler Mapes retired the first two batters before allowing a double to Adam Haseley. He moved ahead of Austin Listi before walking him. The turning point came when Darick Hall hit a 1-2 pitch out of the ballpark to left giving Reading a 3-1 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes started and went five innings allowing seven hits and four runs. Tyler threw 86 pitches, 57 for strikes. He was hurt by a two-out three run home run in the first inning. Mario Sanchez pitched a perfect inning following Mapes. Ronald Pena was touched for three runs on four hits in the seventh inning. Joan Baez pitched a scoreless eighth for the Senators.

With the Gavel

Chuck Taylor had three including a double for the Senators. Bryan Mejia had a pair of doubles and an RBI, hitting from the ninth spot in the order. The Senator had ten hits with Rhett Wiseman and Tres Barrera both contributing run scoring singles.

Filibusters

Even with the loss, the Senators won the series from reading and are 8-0 in series this season.

The 21-5 record is the best record after 26 games in modern franchise history.

The Senators have still won 29 of 35 games dating back to last season.

It was just the third time this season the Senators allowed at least seven runs.

Tyler Mapes started and batted eighth, reward Matt LeCroy with a single in the sixth inning.

On Deck

The Senators and Trenton Thunder play game one of a four-game series at FNB Field Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

