Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Pacifique Niyongabire scored a brilliant individual goal in second-half stoppage time to earn the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 2-2 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Al Lang Stadium after goals by Enzo Martinez and Danny Trejo had put the visitors head in the second half.

