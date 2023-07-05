Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (40-42, 3-4) @ Reno Aces (48-34, 4-3)

Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 6:35p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

RHP Juan Then vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma is carrying the second-highest OPS (.924) and OBP (.409) among the 30 Triple-A clubs (Reno leads in both categories). 21 runs in last night's series opener may portend for the rest of the week; Tacoma and Reno are the only two clubs in Triple-A with an OPS over .900 and a OBP over .400 with runners in scoring position.

BUH-LAK-EH: Left-handed Rainiers reliever Blake Weiman has worked six straight scoreless outings since June 18, striking out nine batters over 8.0 IP; Weiman has not issued a walk during this span (7 H, 0.88 WHIP). ("WHY-min")

HIGHS & MARLOWE: Tacoma outfielder Cade Marlowe has reached base safely in 16 straight games, dating to June 16. He's batting .365 (23x63, 11 XBH, 6 HR, 14 RBI) and has tripled 2x during this stretch (13 BB, 1.236 OPS, 8 SB, 17 runs). Marlowe has a hit in 10 consecutive games, his longest streak this season and four shy of the Rainiers' season-long (Zach DeLoach, 14, May 12-27). Marlowe has homered in six of those 10 games; he's batting .459 (17x37) during the hitting streak, with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored (10 BB, .574 OBP).

BACK ON THE TRAM: Since being optioned to Tacoma on June 1, outfielder Taylor Trammell is slugging .534 (8 HR) with a .910 OPS (19 RBI, 20 BB, 19 R)...he's played in 26 games since June 4, and 13 of his 26 hits in this span have gone for extra bases (five doubles).

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 20 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are tied for fifth-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Teammate Cade Marlowe is tied for seventh in the PCL with 19 swipes (61 GP), while Cooper Hummel ranks ninth with 18 pilfers (54 GP).

Tacoma's 112 steals (26 CS, 81.16%) are most in the PCL (Salt Lake, 111), and Reno has the league's fewest (by 17) at 36 SB (26 CS). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 stolen bases.

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers infielder Jake Scheiner hit his 20th home run in game #69 of his Triple-A debut on Friday. He's one shy of his career-high (21 HR), achieved at Double-A Arkansas last season over 127 games. Scheiner has homered 13x in home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season homer record, with 43 (131 GP). Scheiner has 92 HR as a pro (since 2017, 607 G).

LEAD-R-BOARD: A week into the PCL's official second half, Rainiers INF Jake Scheiner has the league's second-most RBI (69) and is third in home runs (20) and runs scored (62)...1B/C Cooper Hummel is fourth in PCL walks (52 BB, 54 GP) with the league's ninth-best OBP (.422) among qualified batters...Scheiner (50) and OF Zach DeLoach (46) also rank top nine in PCL walks, as Tacoma leads all of Triple-A (*by 29*) with 470 walks (5.73 BB/game)...OF Cade Marlowe's six triples are tied for second-most in the Pacific Coast League; Reno's Buddy Kennedy hit his PCL-leading seventh on Monday.

GONE BABY GONE: Tacoma has homered in 13 consecutive games since June 20, a season-high streak. The Rainiers hit two or more home runs in the first nine games of this stretch, and have multiple dingers in 11 of 13 games after Brian O'Keefe (solo) and Cade Marlowe (3-run) each went yard yesterday. Tacoma's 67 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A, by two (Albuquerque, 65).

I BELIEVE IT'S DUTCH: MLB veteran infielder Didi Gregorius has joined the Rainiers; his rights were acquired by Seattle from Laguna of the Mexican League on June 8. Gregorius homered 11x in only 26 GP in Mexico (led LMB at time). The Amsterdam native went 3-for-12 (4 GP) for Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic in March (4 BB, .438 OBP, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored). He also played in the 2017 WBC for Netherlands.

Gregorius is a veteran of 1,077 MLB games from 2012 through last season (CIN, AZ, NYY & PHI), and is one shy of 1,000 hits as a Major Leaguer. Tacoma is his second PCL club; he played in 64 games with Reno (AZ) in 2013-14. Last night was Gregorius's first game at Greater Nevada Field since 5/30/14, when he went 2-for-5 and scored a run in a 10-4 Reno loss to Fresno (SF).

