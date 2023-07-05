Aces Lineup Goes Quietly into the Night in 9-5 Loss to Rainiers

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (4-4, 48-35) struggled to create offensive threats in a 9-5 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (4-4, 41-42) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Tacoma jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first, including an opening pitch homer from Sam Haggerty. The Aces responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame after Dominic Canzone cleared the bases with a double, scoring Diego Castillo, Buddy Kennedy, and Phillip Evans.

Canzone went 3-for-4 with the three-run double and two singles. Reno's leader in home runs lifted his average to .354 and OPS to 1.065 in another stellar showing. Ali Sánchez crushed a solo homer in the second inning, his sixth of the season, with all six coming at Greater Nevada Field.

Tyler Gilbert went four innings in relief and didn't allow a hit or surrender a walk. Gilbert owns a 1.17 ERA over his last six outings, a span of 15 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and one walk. Zach McAllister and Justin Martínez added two scoreless innings in relief.

The Aces and Rainiers continue their six game series Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI

- Ali Sánchez: 1-for-4, HR, RBI

- Tyler Gilbert: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

- Zach McAllister: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER

- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

The Aces will continue their six games series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

