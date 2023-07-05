Dodgers Suffer 5-4 Loss

July 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







A three-run eighth inning pushed the Albuquerque Isotopes ahead of the Oklahoma City Dodgers and sent the Dodgers to a 5-4 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, snapping Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak. Cole Tucker gave the Isotopes (6-2/33-50) the first lead of the night with a RBI double in the third inning and a RBI single by Jimmy Herron in the fourth inning for a 2-0 Albuquerque advantage. The Dodgers (6-2/56-25) tied the score, 2-2, in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Hunter Feduccia and Steven Duggar. OKC built a 4-2 lead with a RBI single by David Freitas in the fifth inning and a RBI single by Bryson Brigman in the sixth inning. The Isotopes then scored three runs in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Aaron Schunk and two-out two-run double by Trevor Boone for a 5-4 advantage.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' six-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday, which was the team's longest winning streak since a season-best 10-game winning streak May 9-19 and the team's third win streak of six or more games in 2023...The Dodgers fell to 6-2 during the second half of the PCL season and to 56-25 overall.

-The five runs scored by Albuquerque were the most allowed by the Dodgers in a game during the second half - a stretch of eight games. The Dodgers had held opponents to four runs or less in each of their previous seven games...Four of Albuquerque's five runs Wednesday scored with two outs.

-The Dodgers finished with 14 hits for their highest hit total in five games, but they had just one extra-base hit - a double by Steven Duggar...Six Dodgers finished with multi-hit games.

-David Freitas went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored to extend his hitting streak to 12 games - the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and tied for the longest active hitting streak in the league. During the streak, Freitas is 15-for-49 (.306) with eight RBI and nine runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in 12 straight games with Triple-A San Antonio.

-Devin Mann extended his hitting streak to eight games and is 13-for-34 (.382) during the streak. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games and in 13 of his last 15 games.

-Michael Busch went 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored for his third multi-hit outing in his last four games. In his first six games since his most recent option to Triple-A, Busch is 9-for-23 with five extra-base hits.

-Ryan Ward extended his on-base streak to 13 games - the longest current on-base streak by an OKC player and his longest on-base streak of the season. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored.

-Outfielder Drew Avans pitched the top of the ninth inning for the Dodgers after Albuquerque took the lead. He allowed one hit and one walk, facing five batters over a scoreless inning of work. Avans previously pitched one inning for Double-A Tulsa during the 2019 season.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through the remainder of the 2023 season are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

Albuquerque Isotopes (33-50) 5,Oklahoma City Dodgers (56-25) 4

Jul 5th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Albuquerque

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

3

0

5

10

0

Okla. City

0

0

0

2

1

1

0

0

0

4

14

1

Albuquerque

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Bernard, W, CF

.346

5 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

4 0

Tucker, LF

.338

5 0 1

1

0

0

1

0

0

3 0

Montes, C, SS

.317

4 0 1

1

0

0

0

1

2

0 2

Toglia, 1B

.250

4 2 2

0

0

0

0

1

0

6 0

Morales, Jo, 3B

.269

3 0 0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0 0

1-Stovall, PR-2B

.282

1 1 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1 0

Schunk, 2B-3B

.328

5 0 2

0

0

0

1

0

0

1 2

Herron, DH

.281

4 1 1

0

0

0

1

0

1

0 0

MacIver, C

.364

3 1 1

0

0

0

0

1

1

8 1

Boone, RF

.259

4 0 2

1

0

0

2

0

1

4 2

KauïÂ¬Âmann, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 2

Johnston, K, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Petersen, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Doyle, T, P

.000

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Totals

.288 38 5 10 3

0

0

5

4

7

27 9

1-Ran for Morales, Jo in the 8th.

BATTING

2B: Tucker (9, Reed, J); Montes, C (15, Rooney); Boone (7, Bruihl).

TB: Boone 3; Herron; MacIver; Montes, C 2; Schunk 2; Toglia 2; Tucker 2.

RBI: Boone 2 (25); Herron (40); Schunk (48); Tucker (22).

2-out RBI: Herron; Boone 2; Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Herron; MacIver; Schunk 2; Bernard, W;

Boone; Toglia; Montes, C.

Team RISP: 4-for-19.

Team LOB: 10.

BASERUNNING

SB: Schunk (3, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Curtis/Feduccia); MacIver (1, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Reed,

J/Feduccia); Herron 2 (12, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Reed, J/Feduccia, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â

Bruihl/Feduccia); Toglia (3, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Avans/Feduccia).

FIELDING

OutïÂ¬Âeld assists: Boone 2 (Busch at home, Calhoun at home).

Okla. City

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Busch, 2B

.322

4

1 2

0

0

0

0

1

1

1

0

Calhoun, RF

.306

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

1

2

3

0

Freitas, 1B

.316

5

1 2

0

0

0

1

0

1

10

0

Ward, DH

.232

4

1 2

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

Feduccia, C

.309

4

0 2

0

0

0

1

1

0

7

0

Mann, 3B

.322

5

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

4

Duggar, CF

.233

4

1 2

1

0

0

1

0

0

3

0

Dahl, LF

.194

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Brigman, B, SS

.333

4

0 2

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

6

Curtis, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Reed, J, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rooney, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kolarek, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bruihl, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Avans, P

.233

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.266

38 4 14 1

0

0

4

4

6

27 11

BATTING

2B: Duggar (6, KauïÂ¬Âmann).

TB: Brigman, B 2; Busch 2; Calhoun; Duggar 3; Feduccia 2; Freitas 2; Mann; Ward 2.

RBI: Brigman, B (22); Duggar (22); Feduccia (40); Freitas (14).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ward; Mann 2; Dahl; Freitas; Brigman, B 2.

Team RISP: 6-for-18.

Team LOB: 11.

BASERUNNING

CS: Brigman, B (3, 2nd base by Petersen/MacIver).

FIELDING

E: Mann (7, throw).

Albuquerque

ERA

IP

H R ER BB SO HR BF

KauïÂ¬Âmann

7.03

5.1 10 4

4

2

1

0

26

Johnston, K (W, 1-0)

0.00

1.2

3 0

0

1

2

0

9

Petersen (H, 1)

0.00

1.0

1 0

0

0

2

0

3

Doyle, T (S, 2)

1.05

1.0

0 0

0

1

1

0

4

Totals

6.86

9.0 14 4

4

4

6

0

42

Okla. City

ERA

IP

H R ER BB SO HR BF

Curtis

7.00

2.0

1 0

0

0

1

0

7

Reed, J

10.43

2.0

4 2

2

1

3

0

11

Rooney

0.00

2.0

1 0

0

1

1

0

8

Kolarek (H, 7)

1.85

1.0

1 0

0

0

1

0

4

Bruihl (L, 4-1)(BS, 1)

1.15

1.0

2 3

0

1

1

0

7

Avans

0.00

1.0

1 0

0

1

0

0

5

Totals

4.37

9.0 10 5

2

4

7

0

42

WP: Johnston, K.

Balk: Reed, J.

Disengagement violations: Reed, J.

Pitch timer violations: MacIver (batter timer).

Pitches-strikes: KauïÂ¬Âmann 100-59; Johnston, K 34-19; Petersen 15-10; Doyle, T 13-9; Curtis 21-15; Reed, J 46-32; Rooney 43-27; Kolarek 21-13; Bruihl 24-14; Avans 20-10.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: KauïÂ¬Âmann 5-4; Johnston, K 2-1; Petersen 0-0; Doyle, T 0-2; Curtis 3-2; Reed, J 2-0; Rooney 2-3; Kolarek 0-1; Bruihl 3-0; Avans 2-1.

Batters faced: KauïÂ¬Âmann 26; Johnston, K 9; Petersen 3; Doyle, T 4; Curtis 7; Reed, J 11; Rooney 8; Kolarek 4; Bruihl 7; Avans 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Johnston, K 1-1.

Umpires: HP: Dillon Wilson. 1B: Raul Moreno. 3B: Robert Nunez.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Jim Byers

Weather: 85 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Wind: 4 mph, R To L

First pitch: 7:06 PM

T: 2:51

Att: 3,590

Venue: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

July 5, 2023

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.